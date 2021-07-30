BeiGene's Brukinsa Prolongs Progression-Free Survival Compared To Chemo In Untreated Blood Cancer Patients
- BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) announced positive topline results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial comparing Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to bendamustine and rituximab (B+R).
- The trial included patients with treatment-naïve (TN) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) whose tumor did not exhibit the deletion of chromosome 17p13.1 (del[17p]).
- With a median follow-up of 25.8 months, Brukinsa achieved a highly statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to B+R, as assessed by an independent review committee, the trial's primary endpoint.
- In addition, the trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS per investigator assessment, a secondary endpoint.
- Brukinsa was also generally well-tolerated, consistent with its known safety profile.
- Price Action: BGNE shares closed at $312.19 on Thursday.
