Ampio To Present At October Scientific Conference Evidence Of Ampion's Role In Treating Lupus Nephritis, COVID-19

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE), a biopharma developing immunotherapies for inflammatory conditions, is set to present data on lead drug Ampio at a scientific conference.

The Colorado-based company said it will present at the 14th International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and the 6th International Congress on Controversies in Rheumatology and Autoimmunity, data showing treatment using Ampion suppresses Toll Like Receptor 7/8 signaling in monocytic/macrophage lineages.

This suggests a role for Ampion in treating the dysregulation of these pathways observed in lupus nephritis as well as in COVID-19.

The conferences are scheduled for Oct. 6-9, 2021.

Ampion is currently under clinical investigation for the treatment of osteoarthritis and the hyper-inflammation observed with severe COVID-19.

Ampio recently announced early positive data in its AP-014 Phase I clinical trial, showing inhaled Ampion reduced all-cause mortality in COVID-19 respiratory distress by 78% over the Standard of Care alone.

In premarket trading Wednesday, Ampio shares were down 2.24% at $1.31.