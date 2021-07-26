 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Athenex Inks Commercialization Pacts For Tirbanibulin In Australia, New Zealand

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Athenex Inks Commercialization Pacts For Tirbanibulin In Australia, New Zealand
  • Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) has entered into licensing agreements and partnerships with Seqirus Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of CSL Limited, and AVIR Pharma Inc to commercialize tirbanibulin.
  • Under the terms of the agreements, Seqirus will have an exclusive license to commercialize tirbanibulin in Australia and New Zealand. 
  • AVIR will have an exclusive license to commercialize tirbanibulin in Canada.
  • In addition to upfront payments and milestone payments, the royalty/transfer prices generally range from 15% to 30% of annual sales across different territories.
  • Athenex received FDA approval for tirbanibulin, under the brand name Klisyri, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp and was launched in the U.S. in February.
  • Price Action: ATNX shares are down 0.54% at $3.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATNX)

Athenex Issues Update On Oral Paclitaxel Application In Metastatic Breast Cancer
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com