Athenex Inks Commercialization Pacts For Tirbanibulin In Australia, New Zealand
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) has entered into licensing agreements and partnerships with Seqirus Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of CSL Limited, and AVIR Pharma Inc to commercialize tirbanibulin.
- Under the terms of the agreements, Seqirus will have an exclusive license to commercialize tirbanibulin in Australia and New Zealand.
- AVIR will have an exclusive license to commercialize tirbanibulin in Canada.
- In addition to upfront payments and milestone payments, the royalty/transfer prices generally range from 15% to 30% of annual sales across different territories.
- Athenex received FDA approval for tirbanibulin, under the brand name Klisyri, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp and was launched in the U.S. in February.
- Price Action: ATNX shares are down 0.54% at $3.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap General