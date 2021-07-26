 Skip to main content

MorphoSys Stock Falls After Trimming Upper End Of 2021 Revenue Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:55am   Comments
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MORexpects group revenues of €155 million to €180 million (previously: €150 to € 200 million, provided on March 15 and reiterated on May 5, 2021). 
  • The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi product sales expectations.
  • MorphoSys now expects operating expenses of €435 million to € 465 million (previously €355 to € 385million). 
  • R&D expenses now are expected to comprise 52 to 57% of Group operating expenses (previously 45-50%), excluding one-time transaction-related costs. 
  • The updated guidance for operating expenses mainly reflects the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.
  • The revised numbers also include one-time transaction costs of €36 million.
  • As a result of the updated Monjuvi product sales expectations, the balance sheet position "financial liabilities from collaborations, net of current portion" is reduced from €547.6 million to €445.9 million.
  • Full results will be published as planned on July 28.
  • Price Action: MOR shares are down 5% at $15.37 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

