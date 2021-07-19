Albireo's Bylvay Scores European Nod For Rare Pediatric Liver Disease
- The European Commission (EC) has approved Albireo Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: ALBO) Bylvay (odevixibat) for all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
- Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi).
- The approval was based on data from PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Phase 3 trial.
- Bylvay met both its pruritus and serum bile acid primary endpoints and was well-tolerated with a very low incidence of drug-related diarrhea/frequent bowel movements (9.5% of treated patients vs. 5.0% placebo patients).
- Albireo plans to commercialize Bylvay in the European Union (EU) directly. This includes Germany, which has the largest EU market potential, with a launch scheduled for September 2021, following price listing.
- The Company also anticipates an upcoming regulatory decision by the FDA on Bylvay that is scheduled for tomorrow.
- Albireo is also studying the use of Bylvay in other rare pediatric cholestatic diseases with the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia and the ASSERT Phase 3 trial in Alagille syndrome.
- Topline data from the ASSERT trial is expected in 2022, and data from the BOLD trial is scheduled for 2024.
- Price Action: ALBO shares are up 4.26% at $36.75 during the market session on the last check Monday.
