 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Albireo's Bylvay Scores European Nod For Rare Pediatric Liver Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Albireo's Bylvay Scores European Nod For Rare Pediatric Liver Disease
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved Albireo Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: ALBO) Bylvay (odevixibat) for all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). 
  • Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi).
  • The approval was based on data from PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Phase 3 trial.
  • Bylvay met both its pruritus and serum bile acid primary endpoints and was well-tolerated with a very low incidence of drug-related diarrhea/frequent bowel movements (9.5% of treated patients vs. 5.0% placebo patients). 
  • Albireo plans to commercialize Bylvay in the European Union (EU) directly. This includes Germany, which has the largest EU market potential, with a launch scheduled for September 2021, following price listing. 
  • The Company also anticipates an upcoming regulatory decision by the FDA on Bylvay that is scheduled for tomorrow. 
  • Albireo is also studying the use of Bylvay in other rare pediatric cholestatic diseases with the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia and the ASSERT Phase 3 trial in Alagille syndrome. 
  • Topline data from the ASSERT trial is expected in 2022, and data from the BOLD trial is scheduled for 2024.
  • Price Action: ALBO shares are up 4.26% at $36.75 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALBO)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings Kickstart With J&J And Biogen, Albireo Awaits FDA Decisions, More IPOs
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For July PDUFA Dates
Albireo's Bylvay Shows Further Evidence Of Sustained, Durable Effect In Pediatric Liver Disease Study
Albireo's Bylvay Wins Positive Opinion from EMA For Rare Pediatric Liver Disease
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Liver DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com