Cytokinetics Shares Gain On Positive Data From Heart Disease Candidate
- Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) has announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of CK-3773274 (CK-274) in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).
- The Company plans to initiate Phase 3 trial by the end of 2021.
- Results demonstrated that treatment with CK-274 for ten weeks resulted in statistically significant reductions from baseline compared to placebo in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract pressure gradient (LVOT-G) and the average post-Valsalva LVOT-G.
- LVOT- G is a predictor of heart failure.
- 78.6% in Cohort 1 and 92.9% in Cohort 2 achieved the target goal of treatment, defined as resting gradient over 30 mmHg and post-Valsalva gradient over 50 mmHg at Week 10 compared to placebo (7.7%).
- Reductions in LVOT-G occurred within two weeks of initiating treatment with CK-274, were maximized within two to six weeks, and were sustained until the end of treatment at ten weeks.
- The observed reductions in LVOT-G were dose-dependent.
- Treatment with CK-274 was generally well tolerated. The incidence of adverse events was similar between treatment arms. No serious adverse events were attributed to CK-274, and no treatment interruptions occurred on CK-274.
- Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) causes thickening of the heart muscle.
- Price Action: CYTK shares are up 43% at $27.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs heart diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General