Hong Kong's Prenetics Announces $1.3B SPAC Merger

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
  • Citing sources close to the deal, CNBC reports that a Hong Kong biotech Prenetics is set to merge with Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ARTA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that will value the new entity at more than $1.3 billion.
  • In the deal, Prenetics will get the $339 million raised in the SPAC and another $60 million in PIPE financing with investment firm Aspex and PAG. 
  • The merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, CNBC reported.
  • Prenetics is a diagnostic and genetic testing company with significant operations in Hong Kong and the U.K. 
  • It was founded by serial entrepreneur Danny Yeung and will become the first billion-dollar start-up in Hong Kong to go public.
  • The Company expects to clock over 200 million in 2021. Annual revenue is expected to reach $600 million by 2025, said the source.

