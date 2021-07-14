 Skip to main content

AcelRx, Aguettant Ink Licensing Agreements For Dzuveo And Two Prefilled Syringe Products

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 9:28am   Comments
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRXhas agreed to provide a license to Laboratoire Aguettant to commercialize Dzuveo in Europe and give AcelRx two prefilled syringe product candidates for the U.S.
  • Under the Dzuveo licensing agreement, Aguettant will have the right to commercialize Dzuveo in Europe. 
  • AcelRx will up to $55 million in a combination of up-front and sales-based milestone payments, along with revenue share payments ranging from 35% to 45% of net sales.
  • Under the terms of a separate U.S. licensing agreement, AcelRx obtained the rights to file marketing applications (subject to approval) and commercialize two of Aguettant's EU-approved, prefilled syringe ephedrine and phenylephrine products. 
  • Aguettant will receive up to $24 million in sales-based milestone payments at various annual sales levels up to $60 million, along with revenue share payments of 40 to 45%. 
  • Dzuveo is indicated for the management of acute pain in hospital settings.
  • Price Action: ACRX shares are up 4.92% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

