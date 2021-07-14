AcelRx, Aguettant Ink Licensing Agreements For Dzuveo And Two Prefilled Syringe Products
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) has agreed to provide a license to Laboratoire Aguettant to commercialize Dzuveo in Europe and give AcelRx two prefilled syringe product candidates for the U.S.
- Under the Dzuveo licensing agreement, Aguettant will have the right to commercialize Dzuveo in Europe.
- AcelRx will up to $55 million in a combination of up-front and sales-based milestone payments, along with revenue share payments ranging from 35% to 45% of net sales.
- Under the terms of a separate U.S. licensing agreement, AcelRx obtained the rights to file marketing applications (subject to approval) and commercialize two of Aguettant's EU-approved, prefilled syringe ephedrine and phenylephrine products.
- Aguettant will receive up to $24 million in sales-based milestone payments at various annual sales levels up to $60 million, along with revenue share payments of 40 to 45%.
- Dzuveo is indicated for the management of acute pain in hospital settings.
- Price Action: ACRX shares are up 4.92% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
