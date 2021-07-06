Unity Biotech's UBX1325 Shows Initial Efficacy With Improved Vision, Structure In Vascular Eye Disease
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) has announced positive data from its Phase 1 safety study of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) for whom anti-VEGF therapy was no longer considered beneficial.
- UBX1325 is a small molecule inhibitor of Bcl-xL and was well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities.
- Additionally, the majority of DME and wet AMD patients treated with a single injection of UBX1325 demonstrated rapid improvements in best-corrected visual acuity, central subfield thickness, and sub- and intra-retinal fluid, all key clinical measures of disease progression.
- The first patient has been dosed in Phase 2a study to assess the safety and efficacy of UBX1325 in a broader population of DME patients. Data is expected in the first half of 2022.
- UNITY will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the UBX1325 clinical data.
- Price Action: UBX shares are up 14.1% at $5.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
