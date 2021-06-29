 Skip to main content

Chiasma Files Mycapssa European Application For Acromegaly

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 7:03am   Comments
  • Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMAsubmitted a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval of Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules) as maintenance therapy for adults with acromegaly.
  • The application is supported by positive results from Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority trial comparing Mycapssa to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs). 
  • Recently, the company announced positive patient-reported outcomes data from its MPOWERED trial, demonstrating that study patients reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs to Mycapssa.
  • Price Action: CHMA shares are down 0.2% at $4.7 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Acromegaly BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

