Chiasma Files Mycapssa European Application For Acromegaly
- Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) submitted a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval of Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules) as maintenance therapy for adults with acromegaly.
- The application is supported by positive results from Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority trial comparing Mycapssa to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs).
- Recently, the company announced positive patient-reported outcomes data from its MPOWERED trial, demonstrating that study patients reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs to Mycapssa.
