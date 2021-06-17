 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Satsuma Stock Is Trading Higher As STS101 Shows Favorable Pharmacokinetic Profile, Tolerability In Early-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 5:25am   Comments
Share:
Satsuma Stock Is Trading Higher As STS101 Shows Favorable Pharmacokinetic Profile, Tolerability In Early-Stage Study
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: STSAannounced positive Pharmacokinetic and safety results from a Phase 1 trial of STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder).
  • The data showed that all three dose strengths (5.2 mg and two higher dose strengths) administered with Satsuma's nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile.
  • Based on these results and other data, Satsuma is initiating its SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial with the 5.2 mg dosage strength of STS101.
  • The trial will enroll approximately 1,400 migraine patients.
  • Two co-primary endpoints of the SUMMIT trial are freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptoms at two hours after STS101 administration.
  • Topline results from the SUMMIT trial are expected in the second half of 2022.
  • In September 2020, a similar Phase 3 EMERGE trial with STS101 failed to achieve freedom from pain and the most bothersome symptom in migraine patients.
  • Price Action: STSA shares are up 8.08% at $5.35 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STSA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com