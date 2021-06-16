Paratek Launches Mid-Stage NTM Program With Nuzyra, Second Procurement Under BARDA Pact Expected In 2H 2022
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) has initiated Phase 2b trial evaluating Nuzyra (omadacycline) for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Pulmonary Disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc).
- The placebo-controlled, randomized monotherapy study will include 75 patients in the early treatment phase who are not receiving other treatments.
- The primary study endpoints are improvement in symptoms and safety and tolerability following 12 weeks of treatment.
- Due to the small numbers of patients with this rare disease, Paratek expects the study will take about two years to complete enrollment.
- The Company delivered the first batch of Nuzyra valued at $38 million to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
- Now, Paratek and BARDA are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding the timing of the second and future procurements under the Project BioShield Agreement.
- Paratek anticipates securing the second procurement in the second half of 2022.
- The Company anticipates its existing cash and cash equivalents will provide for a cash runway through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break-even.
- Paratek will host a conference call to include a corporate update, key opinion leader today at 10 AM E.T.
- Price Action: PRTK shares are down 2.54% at $9.97 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
