SQZ Biotechnologies' TAC Program Induces Multiple Mechanisms Of Antigen-Specific Tolerance, Animal Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:43am   Comments
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZhas announced preclinical results from its Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) program, showing potential for application in various autoimmune diseases.
  • Data will be presented at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Sciences annual meeting.
  • In Type 1 diabetes (T1D) models, SQZ TACs deleted antigen-specific T cells without causing non-specific immune suppression, ultimately preventing hyperglycemia.
  • Disease Suppression: Engineered TACs significantly delayed onset of disease to a median of 65 days compared to 8 days in controls of a T1D model driven by pathogenic CD4 T cells.
  • TACs reduced the frequency of disease driving CD4 T cells in the pancreas 5-fold and decreased the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokine interferon-gamma – a significant driver of disease in this model – by 126-fold.
  • The engineered TACs also reduced disease driving CD8 T cells in the pancreas by 60-fold and decreased secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokine interferon-gamma by 375-fold.
  • Price Action: SQZ shares are up 2.5% at $13.74 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

