Greenwich LifeSciences' Breast Cancer Vaccine Unveils Five Year Data, Confirming to Prevent Metastatic Breast Cancer Recurrence
- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) presented five-year data from Phase 2 breast cancer clinical trial evaluating GP2 immunotherapy in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Final safety conclusions are that GP2 immunotherapy is well tolerated and that no serious adverse events related to GP2 immunotherapy were reported over the full five-year follow-up period.
- Data shows 100% disease-free survival (0% recurrence rate) in HER2-positive breast cancer patients over a median of 5 years.
- This time series highlights that the 10 GP2 immunotherapy injections over the first 2.5 years created a potent immune response that peaked at six months.
- The majority of patients experienced mild or moderate injection site reactions, which accounted for approximately 70% of reported adverse events.
- Price Action: GLSI shares are down 2.94% at $37.9 during the market session on the last check Monday.
