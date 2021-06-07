 Skip to main content

Greenwich LifeSciences' Breast Cancer Vaccine Unveils Five Year Data, Confirming to Prevent Metastatic Breast Cancer Recurrence

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:21am   Comments
  • Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSIpresented five-year data from Phase 2 breast cancer clinical trial evaluating GP2 immunotherapy in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Final safety conclusions are that GP2 immunotherapy is well tolerated and that no serious adverse events related to GP2 immunotherapy were reported over the full five-year follow-up period.
  • Data shows 100% disease-free survival (0% recurrence rate) in HER2-positive breast cancer patients over a median of 5 years.
  • This time series highlights that the 10 GP2 immunotherapy injections over the first 2.5 years created a potent immune response that peaked at six months.
  • The majority of patients experienced mild or moderate injection site reactions, which accounted for approximately 70% of reported adverse events.
  • Price Action: GLSI shares are down 2.94% at $37.9 during the market session on the last check Monday.

