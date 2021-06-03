Lexaria Bioscience on Drug Delivery Technology and its Patented DehydraTECH

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Chairman and CEO Chris Bunka began the Benzinga Global Small Cap Business Conference presentation on May 13, 2021, by clarifying a few key details about the company.

He explained Lexaria is a drug delivery technology company — not a cannabis, psychedelics or drug company. Its drug delivery platform is constant regardless of the drug class.

Lexaria combines the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), the drug, with a fatty acid oil. It’s applied to a dry powered particulate substance, preferably food-grade like xanthan gum or tapioca starch that is generally recognized as safe with the FDA. From there it performs its patented DehydraTECH processing steps.

Combine API fatty acid oil. Apply to food and carrier particles. Perform dehydration synthesis procedure. Render as powder or liquid for use in desired final form factor.

“Our technology is so broad,” Bunka began, “making it sometimes difficult to communicate the story because we play in so many different sectors.”

To date, Lexaria is patent-granted for delivery of oral nicotine on sets like ibuprofen and aspirins, cannabinoids and fat-soluble vitamins, as well as patent-pending for antiviral drugs, Phosphodiesterase inhibitors, human hormones and a number of drug classes.

Bunka also announced its 19th granted patent — its first in the country of India.

“What we do is get a larger fraction of these drugs into the bloodstream and even across the blood-brain barrier, which is really a huge added benefit in many cases,” Bunka added.

The chairman noted that Lexaria’s primary focus for 2021 is the areas of hypertension, which is almost a $30 billion market, as well as antiviral work and oral nicotine.

Formal agreements are in place with Altria Group International in the U.S. and, for R&D purposes internationally, British American Tobacco.

While showing a major product development chart dedicated to its three key areas, Bunka said Lexaria is attempting to own the space around CBD for hypertension. The prospect is promising. Its Hyper-A21-1 yielded successful results from its first animal study. Human and cellular studies are scheduled later this year. The release of this news on the Nasdaq market resulted in 48 million traded shares.

“This was quite interesting to us in the company considering we only have 5.1 million shares issued and outstanding,” Bunka said.

Lexaria has four antiviral studies in progress. Bunka predicted they could be significant drivers of valuable creations for the company this year.

“One of the things we’re very proud of in Lexaria is that unlike much of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, we do not use a sledgehammer to deliver your drug,” Bunka said. “We don’t need to knock down a house the way a lot of other drug companies do. We work within the body’s existing systems.”

Lexaria is able to provide its product at pennies per serving to its corporate clients, Bunka said. It also doesn’t sell directly to the consumer. It is strictly a B2B structure.

Bunka explained they are organically building a day-to-day revenue business running currently at a $1 million per year run rate, with an expectation for that number to double over the next year based on projections and purchase orders from its existing client base.

View the entire Lexaria Biotechnology Holdings presentation HERE. For more company information visit LexariaBioscience.com.