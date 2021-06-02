Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Surges On Elamipretide's European Orphan Drug Tag for Ultra-Rare Genetic Condition
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: MITO) elamipretide for Barth syndrome, an ultra-rare genetic condition.
- Barth syndrome is characterized by cardiac abnormalities, often leading to heart failure and reduced life expectancy, recurrent infections, muscle weakness, and delayed growth.
- Elamipretide, the company's lead candidate, is a peptide compound that readily penetrates cell membranes and targets the inner mitochondrial membrane where it binds reversibly to cardiolipin.
- Price Action: MITO shares are up 49% at 2.16 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
