Adaptimmune's Stock Trades Higher As TCR Therapy Shows Initial Durability In Soft Tissue Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 6:32am   Comments
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAPrevealed initial data from its Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial evaluating afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, formerly ADP-A2M4).
  • Data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) congress. Full abstracts were released online today.
  • According to the new data from the company's TCR therapy shrunk the tumors of 13 of the 33 evaluable second-line sarcoma patients.
  • The overall response rate was 39.3%, with 41.4% (12/29) for synovial sarcoma; 25.0% (1/4) for myxoid/ round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS).
  • The company said that the initial durability data is encouraging, and the median duration of response has not been reached.
  • On the safety front, afami-cel has been favorable, with mainly low-grade cytokine release syndrome and tolerable/reversible hematologic toxicities.
  • The company plans to file for approval in 2022.
  • Price Action: ADAP shares are up 8.6% at $5.32 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

