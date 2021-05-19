Google Introduces Health AI Tool To Identify Skin Conditions
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) latest foray into health care is a web tool that uses artificial intelligence to help people identify skin, hair, or nail conditions.
- A trial of the “dermatology assist tool” unveiled at the company’s annual developer conference, Google IO. The company said it hopes to launch a pilot later this year.
- People can use their phone’s camera to take three pictures of the problem area, for example, a rash on their arm. They will then have to answer a series of questions about their skin type and other symptoms.
- The tool then gives a list of possible conditions from a set of 288 that it’s trained to recognize. It’s not intended to diagnose the problem, the company said in a blog post.
- It has taken three years to develop the tool. It has been trained on a dataset of 65,000 images of diagnosed conditions and millions of images showing marks people were concerned about, and thousands of pictures of healthy skin, all across different demographics.
- The app has been awarded a CE mark for use as a medical tool in Europe.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed at $2,303.4 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: artificial intelligence Briefs Skin DisorderBiotech News Health Care Tech General Best of Benzinga