ImmunityBio Shares Jump As It Plans To Start Testing Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK Cell Platform In Solid Tumors Patients
- ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1 study to evaluate the m-ceNK platform combined with Anktiva (N-803) in locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
- Cryopreserved m-ceNK cells combined with Anktiva will be tested in this QUILT 3.076 Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the safety in subjects.
- The study consists of two cohorts, and there will be 10 participants in each cohort. Cohort 1 includes participants with newly diagnosed high-risk solid tumors who have not received prior treatment.
- Cohort 2 includes participants with relapsed/refractory solid tumors who have progressive disease after receiving more than two prior therapies.
- Price Action: IBRX shares are up 8.8% at 16.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.
