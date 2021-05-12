 Skip to main content

Graybug Vision Reports Full Data Analysis After One Year Treatment Of GB-102 In Wet AMD

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 9:50am   Comments
  • Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ: GRAYhas provided full-data analysis from the 12-month treatment Phase of its Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial evaluating GB-102 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • GB-102 is a proprietary formulation of sunitinib malate injected twice a year intravitreally.
  • The ALTISSIMO full-data analysis focused on the GB-102 1mg arm compared to aflibercept and the pre-enrollment period, excluding results from the GB-102 2mg arm.
  • Overall, GB-102 1mg was safe and well-tolerated. No drug-related serious adverse events or vision-threatening inflammation were reported.
  • The majority of drug-related adverse events were mild to moderate. The particle migration to the anterior chamber in patients treated with GB-102 1mg was reduced by 79% compared to GB-102 1mg patients in the ADAGIO Phase 1/2a trial (4/51 injections vs. 3/8), and no surgical interventions were required.
  • As previously reported, patients in the GB-102 1mg trial arm (n=21) had a median time to first supportive therapy of five months, and 48% of patients did not require supportive treatment for at least six months.
  • An additional analysis showed the injection frequency was reduced by 58% compared to patients' treatment before enrollment in the trial.
  • The company is also working on a GB-401 implant program for glaucoma that will enter a Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2022.
  • Graybug expects to report the results from the ongoing six-month extension period of ALTISSIMO by the end of this year.
  • The company also said it would pause developing GB-103 and GB-102 for diabetic macular edema and utilize the cash to advancing GB-401 through Phase 1 clinical development.
  • The company's management will host a webcast and conference call at 8 a.m. ET today to discuss the ALTISSIMO clinical results.
  • Price Action: GRAY shares are trading 7.4% lower at $4.38 on the last check Wednesday.

