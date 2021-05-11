 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Precision BioSciences Shares Move Higher As ARCUS Platform Shows Promising Gene Editing Approach For Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Precision BioSciences Shares Move Higher As ARCUS Platform Shows Promising Gene Editing Approach For Transthyretin Amyloidosis
  • Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) has announced new in vivo data using ARCUS genome editing platform resulting from a preclinical research collaboration with investigators at the University of Pennsylvania.
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.
  • Researchers reported preclinical results using ARCUS to knock out the transthyretin (TTR) gene responsible for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), a rare disease that leads to peripheral neuropathy or cardiomyopathy.
  • In ARCUS-treated no-human primates (NHPs), high levels of genomic editing were achieved, resulting in substantial and persistent serum TTR reductions.
  • Up to 46% indels were found at the genomic DNA locus, translating to ~80% editing of the TTR messenger RNA transcripts maintained between liver biopsies collected at 18 and 128 days post-AAV administration.
  • Researchers found that high editing efficacy of the TTR gene was reflected in serum TTR levels, where there was an associated reduction of greater than 95% by day 21 post-vector administration in three out of the four ARCUS-treated NHPs.
  • These serum TTR reductions endured to 250 days after a single AAV administration.
  • Price Action: DTIL shares are up 11.5% at $9 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DTIL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Precision Biosciences Regains Rights To CAR T Candidates, CFO Changes, 2 IPOs
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ROCE Insights For Precision BioSciences
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq
Recap: Precision BioSciences Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Gene Editing gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com