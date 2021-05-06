 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Genetic's XLRP Gene Therapy Shows Improved, Durable Response In Retinal Sensitivity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Applied Genetic's XLRP Gene Therapy Shows Improved, Durable Response In Retinal Sensitivity
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) has announced additional data from the ongoing X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) gene therapy Phase 1/2 trial, including 12-month data from Groups 5 & 6 and 24-month data from two of three Group 4 patients.
  • Groups 5 and 6 had a 50% response rate among patients who met the inclusion criteria for the Skyline and Vista trials.
  • Consistent with previously reported 6-month data from Groups 2, 4, 5, and 6, assessment of Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) in these groups at 12 months continues to provide supportive evidence of improved visual acuity.
  • The difference between treated and untreated eyes is statistically significant.
  • Data from a subset of Group 4 patients available for analysis at 24 months also provides preliminary evidence of continued durable responses and demonstrates a favorable safety profile. Two patients are still responders at Month 24.
  • According to the company, this is the first XLRP gene therapy clinical trial to demonstrate continued durability of response at this time point.
  • Data from all 28 patients across six dose groups continue to demonstrate a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses observed.
  • This safety profile, which has shown no clinically significant inflammation not manageable with steroids, continues to be observed out to 24 months.
  • The company expects to present 12-month trial results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in November 2021.
  • AGTC will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 am ET
  • Price Action: AGTC shares are up 5.96% at $4.09 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGTC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Novartis Trail Q1 Estimates, Exec Departure At Applied Genetics, Patent Award For Scholar Rock, Aldeyra Data Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com