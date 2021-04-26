Axsome Therapeutics Stock Jumps As FDA Accepts AXS-05 Application In Major Depressive Disorder
- Under Priority review status, the FDA has accepted Axsome Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AXSM) marketing application for AXS-05 for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- The target action date is set at August 22.
- AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is an oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity.
- Priority Review designation accelerates the review time from 10 months to a goal of six months from the date of acceptance of the filing.
- The FDA had previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for AXS-05 to treat MDD and Alzheimer's disease agitation.
- The NDA is supported by results from two trials, the GEMINI and ASCEND, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms with AXS-05 compared to placebo and active controls.
- Price Action: AXSM shares are up 12.9% at $59.7 in the premarket trading on the last check Monday.
