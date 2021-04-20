 Skip to main content

Y-mAbs Asked To Submit Additional Granularity Of Data For Omburtamab In Nerve Tissue Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Y-mAbs Asked To Submit Additional Granularity Of Data For Omburtamab In Nerve Tissue Cancer
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) recently concluded a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding omburtamab in CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. 
  • The company received requests from the agency for additional data concerning the granularity of data from identified historical control groups.
  • Omburtamab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3 and has been radiolabeled before intraventricular central nervous system administration.
  • B7-H3 is an immune checkpoint molecule that is widely expressed in tumor cells of several cancer types.
  • This additional granularity data will be submitted by the end of April.
  • Another Type B meeting has been scheduled for June 1 to discuss the review of the additional data.
  • The company aims at resubmitting the marketing application for omburtamab late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Also, the company is targeting the submission of an application to the European Medicines Agency on April 30.
  • Price Action: YMAB shares are up 2.7% at $26.14 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

