Mersana Therapeutics Starts UpRi Dosing In Heavily Pretreated Cohort Of Ovarian Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:17am   Comments
  • Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSNhas initiated patient dosing in the UPLIFT study evaluating upifitamab rilsodotin in patients with ovarian cancer.
  • The single-arm registration strategy will evaluate the safety and efficacy of upifitamab rilsodotin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients who have received up to four lines of therapy.
  • The primary endpoint will be the objective response rate (ORR) in the high NaPi2b population. The secondary endpoints will be the ORR regardless of NaPi2b expression and response and safety duration.
  • The Company expects to enroll approximately 100 patients with high NaPi2b expression and up to 180 patients overall.
  • This study's design is an amendment to the ongoing Phase 1 expansion study that thoroughly evaluates the biomarker's role with endpoints in both the high NaPi2b and overall populations.
  • Price Action: MRSN shares are down 0.56% at $16.01 during market trading hours on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Ovarian CancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

