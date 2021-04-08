Single Dose Of ImmunityBio's Dual Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Ten-Fold Increase In T-Cell Responses
- ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has reported initial data from the Phase 1 study evaluating its hAd5 COVID-19 vaccine candidate in healthy participants.
- Just 14-16 days after the single dose of the vaccine, the mean level of T cells generated in response to dual antigen hAd5 spike (S) + nucleocapsid (N) vaccine was ten times higher for N specific T cells.
- By day 21, both S and N T cell responses achieved levels ten times higher than pre-vaccination levels.
- Data also indicated that the hAd5 S+N vaccine could provide protection against both the first wave SARS-CoV-2 and variants.
- The mean T cell levels seen in the vaccinated participants were equivalent to those for patients recovered from infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- This second-generation hAd5 vectored vaccine targets both spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) SARS-CoV-2 proteins to generate B and T cell memory to these antigens and long-term immunity to the virus.
- Price Action: IBRX shares are trading 1.55% higher at $19.03 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General