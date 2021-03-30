 Skip to main content

Moleculin Biotech's Stock Is Trading Higher On Accelerated Review Tag For Annamycin In Connective Tissue Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Moleculin Biotech Inc's (NASDAQ: MBRX) request for Fast Track Designation for its drug, Annamycin, to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
  • The designation marks the second Fast Track status from the FDA for Annamycin.
  • The company is focused on initiating an internally funded clinical trial in the U.S., possibly before mid-year.
  • It recently announced a $1.5 million grant awarded in Poland for an investigator-initiated clinical trial there for this indication which should start later this year.
  • Price Action: MBRX shares are up 20.5% at $4.46 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Connective Tissue Cancer Fast Track DesignationBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

