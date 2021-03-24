 Skip to main content

Kaleido Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher On Positive KB109 Data In COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDOreported positive results from a non-IND study of KB109 in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

  • KB109 demonstrated an overall favorable safety and tolerability profile with no unexpected treatment-related adverse events.
  • The treatment reduced healthcare utilization, as measured by the total number of hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and urgent care visits by approximately 62% among patients with one or more comorbidity and about 51% overall.
  • For patients with one or more comorbidity, KB109 reduced the median time to resolving the 13 overall COVID-19 symptoms from 30 to 21 days.
  • The study also demonstrated a significant reduction in recovery time for patients aged 45 and older or with one or more comorbidity who received KB109 plus self-supportive care compared to patients receiving self-supportive care alone.
  • KB109 is a novel, orally administered product candidate based on the Company's Microbiome Metabolic Therapy platform.
  • Price Action: KLDO shares are up 8.86% at $10.81 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

