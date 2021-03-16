iCAD Shares On The Rise After FDA Approval For Third Version Of ProFound AI For 3D Mammography
The FDA has approved iCAD Inc’s (NASDAQ: ICAD) ProFound AI Version 3.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (also known as “3D” mammography used to improve the ability to detect early breast cancers).
- Compared to previous versions of the software, the ProFound AI 3.0 algorithm offers up to a 10% improvement in specificity performance and a 1% improvement in sensitivity.
- The new version also offers up to 40% faster processing.
- Price Action: ICAD shares are trading 16.9% higher at $21.9 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: MamographyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General