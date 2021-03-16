 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iCAD Shares On The Rise After FDA Approval For Third Version Of ProFound AI For 3D Mammography

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Share:

The FDA has approved iCAD Inc’s (NASDAQ: ICAD) ProFound AI Version 3.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (also known as “3D” mammography used to improve the ability to detect early breast cancers).

  • Compared to previous versions of the software, the ProFound AI 3.0 algorithm offers up to a 10% improvement in specificity performance and a 1% improvement in sensitivity.
  • The new version also offers up to 40% faster processing.
  • Price Action: ICAD shares are trading 16.9% higher at $21.9 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICAD)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: MamographyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com