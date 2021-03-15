Adamis Pharma's Tempol Decreases COVID-19 Related Lung Inflammation In Animal Studies
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) has reported positive data from lab studies conducted in animal models.
- The study showed that Tempol-treated hamsters challenged with COVID-19 infection achieved decreased inflammation in the lungs compared to controls.
- The group plans on submitting the publication to a peer-review journal.
- Recently, the FDA cleared Adamis to proceed with a Phase 2/3 study to examine the effects of Tempol on preventing COVID-19 related hospitalization.
- Price Action: ADMP shares are trading 9.6% higher at $1.14 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
