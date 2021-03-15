Ocuphire Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Nyxol Aces Late-Stage Study

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) stock is soaring in the premarket in reaction to positive data from MIRA-2 Phase 3 trial evaluating Nyxol. Nyxol is an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate designed to reverse pharmacologically induced mydriasis (dilation of pupil for eye exams).

The study met its primary endpoint, with 49% of subjects treated with Nyxol returning to less than 0.2 mm of their baseline pupil diameter at 90 minutes compared to 7% of subjects treated with placebo.

A higher number of Nyxol treated subjects returned to baseline pupil diameter at 60 minutes compared to placebo.

Nyxol treated subjects had mean pupil diameters that were 1 to 2.5 mm smaller than placebo-treated subjects at all time points from 1 to 6 hours post-dosing.

Nyxol treated subjects returned to baseline pupil diameter more quickly than placebo-treated subjects.

The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

The company plans to start a second Phase 3 trial in the second half of this year. FDA marketing application is expected to be submitted in early 2023.

Full results from the MIRA-2 Phase 3 trial will be presented at an upcoming industry conference - 2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting July 23–27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Price Action: OCUP gained 88.7% at $14.99 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.