Ocuphire Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Nyxol Aces Late-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) stock is soaring in the premarket in reaction to positive data from MIRA-2 Phase 3 trial evaluating Nyxol. Nyxol is an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate designed to reverse pharmacologically induced mydriasis (dilation of pupil for eye exams).

  • The study met its primary endpoint, with 49% of subjects treated with Nyxol returning to less than 0.2 mm of their baseline pupil diameter at 90 minutes compared to 7% of subjects treated with placebo.
  • A higher number of Nyxol treated subjects returned to baseline pupil diameter at 60 minutes compared to placebo.
  • Nyxol treated subjects had mean pupil diameters that were 1 to 2.5 mm smaller than placebo-treated subjects at all time points from 1 to 6 hours post-dosing.
  • Nyxol treated subjects returned to baseline pupil diameter more quickly than placebo-treated subjects.
  • The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.
  • The company plans to start a second Phase 3 trial in the second half of this year. FDA marketing application is expected to be submitted in early 2023.
  • Full results from the MIRA-2 Phase 3 trial will be presented at an upcoming industry conference - 2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting July 23–27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Price Action: OCUP gained 88.7% at $14.99 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mydriasis Phase 3Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Thank You

