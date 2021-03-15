 Skip to main content

Calliditas Therapeutics Files US Application For Nefecon In Kidney Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for Nefecon, an oral formulation targeting down-regulation of IgA1 for primary IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).

  • IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys, resulting in hampering the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood.
  • The company has applied for accelerated approval, which allows drugs targeting serious conditions to be approved based on a surrogate endpoint.
  • The surrogate endpoint in the Phase 3 trial, NefIgArd, was reducing proteinuria versus placebo and demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the urine protein.
  • A confirmatory study designed to provide data on a long-term renal benefit is fully recruited and is expected to read out in early 2023.
  • The company says if approved, Nefecon would become the first therapy specifically designed and approved for the treatment of IgAN, with the potential to be disease-modifying.
  • Price Action: CALT shares gained 3.6% at $31.03 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

