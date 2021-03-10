 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Affimed To Continue Enrollment In AFM13 Lymphoma Study After Positive Interim Data

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:

Following the Independent Review Committee's assessment, Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMDwill continue enrollment in Phase 2 REDIRECT trial evaluating AFM13 as a monotherapy for relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

  • The study will continue and combine cohorts of CD30 high and CD30 low expressing PTCL.
  • Preplanned interim futility analysis was conducted in 20 patients in Cohort A (more than 10% of CD30 expression) and Cohort B (CD30 expression between 1% to 10%). The analysis demonstrated that Cohort A's response rate achieved the predefined threshold for the continuation of the study.
  • The response rate in Cohort B was sufficiently comparable to allow the merging of both cohorts into a single cohort.
  • Evidence of anti-tumor response was observed in both cohorts with complete and partial responses.
  • The safety analysis was consistent with previously reported data from Affimed's Phase 1 trials of AFM13, with infusion-related reactions representing the main side effect.
  • Price Action: AFMD shares moved 14.3% higher at $6.25 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFMD)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MediciNova Bags BARDA Contract, Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Bluebird Bio Refutes Blood Cancer Link
Affimed Partners With Roche To Develop AFM24 Combo Therapy In EGFR Expressing Solid Tumors
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
36 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: lymphomaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com