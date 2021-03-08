Soleno Shares Are Trading Lower After FDA Demands Additional Study For DCCR Program In Prader-Willi Syndrome
Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) drops in premarket trading after the FDA said that it would require an additional controlled clinical trial for DCCR (diazoxide choline) in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
- The agency said that this additional study would help support the DCCR marketing application.
- Regarding the potential adequacy of DCCR data for marketing application, the company submitted additional analyses to the FDA from Phase 3 trial, DESTINY PWS (C601), in November last year.
- These data analyses showed statistically significant changes for DCCR compared to placebo in the primary and key secondary endpoints.
- The company says that it is currently evaluating the appropriate next steps for our DCCR program.
- PWS is characterized by a constant sense of hunger (hyperphagia), which leads to severe obesity resulting in physical, mental, and behavioral problems.
- Price Action: SLNO shares tanked 37.2% at $1.69 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Prader-Willi SyndromeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General