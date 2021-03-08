Aridis, Kermode Enter In Licensing And Discovery Agreement For Zoonotic Viruses
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) has entered into an out-licensing and product discovery agreement with a privately-held Kermode Biotechnologies Inc.
- Kermode works on vaccines and mAbs for zoonotic viruses, which are animal viruses that can infect humans.
- Kermode will fund for one year the discovery of product candidates for the African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV), with an option for swine influenza virus.
- It will retain the exclusive rights to mAbs and vaccines for veterinary uses discovered in the collaboration.
- Aridis will grant a non-exclusive license to the APEX platform and apply it to discover vaccines and mAbs to ASFV.
- Aridis will have the rights for any products for human uses discovered in the collaboration.
- APEX platform is a monoclonal antibody pathogen discovery platform developed by Aridis.
- Price Action: ARDS shares closed 3.4% lower at $5.43 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts General