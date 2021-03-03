 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KemPharm Shares Trade Higher After FDA Approval For Azstarys In ADHD

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 5:05am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has approved KemPharm Inc's (NASDAQ: KMPH) market application for Azstarys (formerly referred to as KP415), a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older.
  • ADHD is a neurobehavioral disorder of childhood that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors.
  • AZSTARYS consists of serdexmethylphenidate, KemPharm's prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH.
  • Azstarys will be commercially available in the U.S. as early as the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: KMPH shares soared 78.7% at $16.85 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMPH)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roxadustat Delay For FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Decision Day For KemPharm, NanoViricides Jumps On COVID-19 Drug Data
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ADHDBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com