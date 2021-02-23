Market Overview

Biocept Inks Research Pact With Protean BioDiagnostics For Target Selector Kit Advantages In Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOCwill collaborate with Protean BioDiagnostics Inc to research Biocept's Target Selector molecular assay's ability to determine EGFR status in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
  • The research will be conducted in an independent pathology laboratory setting.
  • Protean BioDiagnostics also expects to validate a laboratory-developed test's analytical performance based on Biocept's EGFR assay test kit.
  • Biocept's molecular assay kit, available for research-use-only and with CE-IVD mark, is used to analyze both formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissue samples and circulating tumor DNA from biological fluids.
  • The molecular assays have been validated to detect frequent oncogenic mutations EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF, which are the most frequently evaluated biomarkers for lung cancer and melanoma.
  • Price Action: BIOC stock is down 9.2% at $6.5 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

