Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Frequency Therapeutics' FX-322 Data Published In Peer-Reviewed Journal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
  • Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) has announced the publication of its lead candidate FX-322 Phase 1/2 study results in Otology & Neurotology. The data was initially announced in April 2019.
  • The data showed hearing improvements in adults with acquired sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) and the first-known linkage of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics for a potential hearing restoration therapy.
  • A single dose of FX-322 demonstrated statistically significant increases in word recognition (WR) and words-in-noise (WIN) scores from baseline to day 90. There were no meaningful changes in the WR and WIN scores of the placebo group.
  • FX-322 was also shown to be well tolerated. The publication includes data demonstrating consistent cochlear drug delivery in both preclinical and human studies.
  • FX-322 is currently being evaluated in a larger Phase 2a study in 95 patients, with results anticipated later this quarter.
  • The Company is conducting Phase 1b studies to evaluate the potential of FX-322 in different patient groups, including patients with age-related hearing loss and severe SNHL. It is also conducting an open-label safety study looking at the administration conditions for FX-322.
  • Price Action: FREQ shares closed 5.3% lower at $52.09 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FREQ)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: pharmacokinetics Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com