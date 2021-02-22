Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intra-Cellular Therapies Files US Application For Expanded Use Of Lumateperone In Bipolar Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCIsubmits CAPLYTA (lumateperone) supplemental marketing application to the FDA to treat depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
  • The application seeks approval for two indications of CAPLYTA; as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.
  • The Company anticipates an FDA target action date for the application in the second half of 2021.
  • CAPLYTA is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
  • Price Action: ITCI decreased 1.70% at $38.84 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITCI)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Funding For Gene Therapy Research, Priority Review For Amgen Cancer Drug, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Zimmer Biomet's Spin-Off, IPO Deluge Hits Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bipolar disorderBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com