Vascular Biogenics' Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Study To Continue, Recommends An Independent Committee
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) announces results from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) pre-planned review of the ongoing OVAL Phase 3 study of VB-111 in recurrent ovarian cancer.
- According to the results, the committee found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation.
- The following DSMC review is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021, followed by completion of enrollment at the end of 2021 or in early 2022
- In March last year, interim analysis in the OVAL study demonstrated an overall response rate of 53%. The response rate in the treatment arm (VB-111 in addition to weekly paclitaxel) was at least 10% higher than in the control arm. According to the Company update in November, a high response rate of greater than 50% in the total evaluable patient population was maintained with approximately 200 patients enrolled.
- VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) is an investigational targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy that uses a dual mechanism to target solid tumors. Its mechanism combines the blockade of tumor vasculature with an anti-tumor immune response. VB-111 is administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks.
- Price Action: VBLT is up 5.29% at $2.42 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
