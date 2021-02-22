Market Overview

ChromaDex Raises $25M Via Equity At 22% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) enters into a securities purchase agreement to sell $25 million in common stock via a private placement led by a new international investor.
  • The company will sell around 3.8 million shares at $6.50 per share, representing a discount of 22% on the last close price of $8.31 on Friday.
  • The placement will close by February 23.
  • ChromaDex plans to use the proceeds to accelerate the Tru Niagen brand's growth, advance clinical research on NAD+ precursors, and support general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: CDXC shares are down 3.49% at $8.02 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

