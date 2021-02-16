Sesen Bio's Vicineum US Application For Bladder Cancer Accepted For Review; Shares Spike
- Under priority review status, the FDA has accepted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) marketing application for review seeking approval for Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Additionally, the FDA stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
- The agency's target action date is August 18.
- Vicineum is a locally administered fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule antigens on tumor cells' surface to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A.
- Price Action: SESN gained 23.2% at $3.45 during premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: bladder cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Small Cap FDA General