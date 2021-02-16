G1 Therapeutics' Trilaciclib Wins FDA Nod For Mitigating Chemo Effects In Lung Cancer Patients
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares gain premarket after FDA approves COSELA (trilaciclib) for injection to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (damage to bone marrow) in adult patients when administered before a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
- COSELA is administered intravenously as a 30-minute infusion within four hours before the start of chemotherapy. It is expected to be commercially available in early March.
- G1 intends to initiate the post-approval clinical trial in 2022.
- The management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET today.
- Price Action: GTHX shares increased 36.5% at $42.18 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
