Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

aTyr Pharma Gains On New Programs From tRNA Synthetase Platform For Cancer Targets

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
  • aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) has initiated two discovery programs from its tRNA synthetase platform that will investigate the functionality of selected fragments of Alanyl-tRNA Synthetase (AARS) and Aspartyl-tRNA Synthetase (DARS) in immunology, fibrosis, and cancer.
  • The announcement comes after the company published a poster at the 2021 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition (SLAS) demonstrating that these extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments bind to innate and adaptive immune cells, including natural killer (NK) cells.
  • Initial research will primarily focus on further elucidating these fragments' effects on NK cell biology in cancer. The discovery programs will utilize the company's approach to identifying target receptors for tRNA synthetase fragments to help characterize these proteins' mechanism of action.
  • Price Action: LIFE shares gained 5.64% at $6.56 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LIFE)

94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: fibrosisBiotech Earnings News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com