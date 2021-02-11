aTyr Pharma Gains On New Programs From tRNA Synthetase Platform For Cancer Targets
- aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) has initiated two discovery programs from its tRNA synthetase platform that will investigate the functionality of selected fragments of Alanyl-tRNA Synthetase (AARS) and Aspartyl-tRNA Synthetase (DARS) in immunology, fibrosis, and cancer.
- The announcement comes after the company published a poster at the 2021 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition (SLAS) demonstrating that these extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments bind to innate and adaptive immune cells, including natural killer (NK) cells.
- Initial research will primarily focus on further elucidating these fragments' effects on NK cell biology in cancer. The discovery programs will utilize the company's approach to identifying target receptors for tRNA synthetase fragments to help characterize these proteins' mechanism of action.
- Price Action: LIFE shares gained 5.64% at $6.56 on the last check Thursday.
