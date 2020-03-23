Hoth Therapeutics Shares Jump On COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plans

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares were roaring higher Monday after the biopharma announced its foray into COVID-19 vaccine development, joining a host of companies engaged in research for a preventative treatment for the pandemic.

The New York-based company said it has clinched an agreement with Voltron Therapeutics to form a joint venture, HaloVax, that will begin preclinical studies to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine candidate will be based on VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine platform exclusively licensed by Voltron from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The VaxCelerate vaccine platform was developed to rapidly generate and pre-clinically test a new vaccine against specific pathogen targets, according to Hoth.

VaxCelerate offers a fixed immune adjuvant and variable immune targeting while also vesting potential advantages over other compounds in combination therapy, the company said.

The vaccine focuses on both DNA and internal/external mutated proteins providing the immune system with more potential targets to attack.

"We believe that the VaxCelerate technology has the potential to provide a differentiated approach to finding a COVID-19 vaccine," Hoth CEO Robb Knie said in a statement.

The joint venture agreement provides Hoth with the rights to receive single-digit royalties from the sale of any products developed. The company will also be vested with the right to acquire up to a 30% equity interest in HaloVax.

Hoth shares were trading 71.11% higher at $4.62 at the time of publication Monday.

