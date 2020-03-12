Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inovio Continues To Rip Higher On Gates Foundation Funding For DNA Vaccine Delivery Device
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Inovio Continues To Rip Higher On Gates Foundation Funding For DNA Vaccine Delivery Device

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO), one of the hottest COVID-19 plays, is in its elements Thursday, as shares are swinging wildly for the second consecutive session.

The recent catalyst is an update from the company regarding a new $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the testing and scale up of Cellectra 3PSP proprietary smart device for intradermal delivery of INO-4800.

INO-4800 is company's DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus - 2019-CoV-2. The company said it plans to test and scale up the Cellectra 3PSP devices to support large scale manufacturing of INO-4800 by the end of 2020.

See Also: How Close Are Biotechs To Bringing A COVID-19 Treatment To Market?

Vaccine Development Updates

In late January, the company announced it's planning Phase 1 clinical testing of its INO-4800. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, promised a funding of up to $9 million to assist in developmental efforts. Subsequently, Inovio announced a partnership with Beijing Advaccine Biotech to advance the development of the vaccine in China.

On March 3, the company made public an accelerated timeline for developing INO-4800, which suggested commencement of clinical study in April and production of about 1 million doses of the vaccine by end of 2020.

Volatile Shares

From under $4 ahead of its first update on COVID-19 vaccine development, shares rallied to a high of $16 by March 6. The stock succumbed to a two-session sell-off, sympathizing with the broader market retreat before recovering Wednesday.

Inovio is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter results after the market close, with analysts estimating a loss of 24 cents per share on revenues of $2.32 million.

After advancing 46.84% to $8.37 Wednesday, Inovio shares were adding 20.79% to $10.11 in pre-market trading Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INO)

34 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Plunges Over 1300 Points As WHO Declares COVID-19 A Pandemic
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; Avid Bioservices Shares Fall After Q3 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga