Adaptimmune Soars 250% On Positive Initial Responses For T-Cell Platform In 4 Tumor Types

Shares of smid-cap biotech Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) were skyrocketing Monday following a presentation at the 38th JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Adaptimmune, an oncology-focused cell therapy company said its SPEAR T-cell platform delivered initial responses in four solid tumor indications: cancers of liver, gastro-esophageal junction and head & neck, as well as melanoma.

Two confirmed partial responses, one in a patient with liver cancer and another in a patient with head & neck cancer were observed, the company said. One patient with gastro-esophageal junction cancer and another with melanoma showed unconfirmed partial responses, it added.

"These responses demonstrate that our proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform is clearly active and can overcome the challenges of treating a range of solid tumors with a T-cell therapy product," said CEO Adrian Rawcliffe. "There continues to be a favorable benefit:risk profile for all products and indications under study."

The company said more patient data and durability information is required to determine which therapies to develop.

Adaptimmune said it expects to present data from these trials at future scientific congresses.

Adaptimmune's stock was rallying 260% to $4.77 per share at time of publication.

