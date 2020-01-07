Xeries Aces Study Of RTU Glucagon For Exercise-Induced Hypoglycemia In Diabetics

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) shares are advancing on above-average volume Tuesday following a positive data readout from the company.

Xeris said an in-clinic Phase 2 study that evaluated its developmental ready-to-use, or RTU, glucagon for the prevention of hypoglycemia during and after moderate-to-high intensity aerobic exercise in adults with Type 1 diabetes produced positive results.

A mini-dose of RTU glucagon was found to be adequate to maintain normal blood glucose levels for patients showing exercise-induced hypoglycemia, or EIH.

See Also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These January PDUFA Dates

"Overall, there were more EIH episodes among subjects who received standard of care (placebo plus 50% insulin pump reduction) than subjects who received RTU glucagon plus 50% insulin pump reduction," the company said.

Also, the use of glucose tablets to treat hypoglycemia during and after exercise reduced with RTU glucagon relative to standard-of-care.

RTU glucagon was also found to be safe and well tolerated, with the occurrence of no serious adverse events, Xeris said.

Aiding Exercise Regimen

With RTU glucagon, diabetic patients can now achieve the mandatory 2 1/2 hours of aerobic exercise per week as per ADA guidelines, who otherwise will shy away as the current standard-of-care includes multiple preparatory steps such as insulin pump reduction well before exercise, and eating high glucose foods before, during and after the exercise session.

Xeris said the results from the ongoing outpatient study will be available in the first half of 2020.

Xeris stock was rallying 11% to $6.44 per share at time of publication.