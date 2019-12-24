Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Gives Thumbs Down To Correvio's Atrial Fibrillation Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:
FDA Gives Thumbs Down To Correvio's Atrial Fibrillation Drug

Shares of Canadian specialty pharma Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) are retreating in reaction to an adverse FDA verdict.

FDA Goes With Panel Verdict In Rejecting Brinavess

Correvio said it has received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Brinavess, or vernakalant IV. The decision was along the expected lines.

FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, which met Dec. 10, ruled that the benefit-risk profile of Brinavess wasn't adequate to support approval.

Brinavess is anti-arrhythmic drug that has been approved in several countries outside of the U.S. for the treatment of atrial defibrillation.

Correvio said the FDA determined the NDA cannot be approved in the present form and also provided guidance for resubmission.

Specifically, the FDA had taken exception to the drug's safety profile. The regulatory agency deemed that the company should develop an approach to select patients at low risk of cardiovascular reactions. It also sought data from an additional study to assess Brinavess' cardiovascular risk in the selected population.

Related Link: 10 Biotech M&A Targets Under The Scanner For 2020

Way Forward

Correvio said it will now request a meeting with the FDA at the earliest to discuss the design and specifics of a potential study to address the concerns.

Following the negative FDA panel verdict in early December, Correvio has decided to explore strategic options, including acquisition, merger, business combination or other strategic transaction involving the company or its assets, in a bid to maximize shareholder value.

Correvio shares, which entered penny stock territory in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 Adcom verdict, have not recovered since then.

Although shares jumped 14.57% on Monday in the run up to the FDA decision, the stock was slipping 7.23% to 37 cents Tuesday morning.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks FDA Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CORV)

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Licenses Ovarian Cancer Dug, Correvio Awaits FDA Verdict
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Correvio, Intra-Cellular Therapies Await FDA Decisions
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant Surges On Gene Therapy Study Results, FDA Approves Merck's Ebola Vaccine, Abeona Announces Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday