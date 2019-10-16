Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alexion To Acquire Achillion Pharma For $930M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Alexion To Acquire Achillion Pharma For $930M

Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) will buy Achillion Pharma (NASDAQ: ACHN) for the initial value of $930 million, or $6.30 per share in cash plus added contingent considerations for total potential value of $8.30 per share.

Alexion will also be acquiring the cash currently on Achillion's balance sheet and as of Sept. 30, this was approximately $230 million.

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Akebia Sues CMS, Roche Raises Guidance Yet Again, Titan Medical Entangled In Credit Crunch

"Alexion has demonstrated the transformative impact that inhibiting C5 can have on multiple rare and devastating diseases. However, we believe this is just the beginning of what's possible with complement inhibition," said Ludwig Hantson, CEO of Alexion.

Achillion Pharma shares were trading higher by 85% at $6.75 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHN + ALXN)

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alexion And Apache
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decisions, Johnson & Johnson Among Big Pharma Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Ra Pharma Stock Doubles On $2.5B Buyout Deal With Belgian Biopharma UCB
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates
21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Robotics ETF Offers Growth At A Surprisingly Reasonable Price